Let’s Talk!

I think we’re going to talk about the power of conversation this time. After all, these editorials are basically me having a chat with you!

It was great to see so many of you at the Big Meet a few weeks ago! I loved everyone’s enthusiasm and was so impressed with our editors who made some very entertaining speeches! They were certainly more entertaining than me begging people to become Online Editors this time last year! It was also lovely to just have some chats (particularly about history which I will always be very happy to do) and meet new people in the SU Bar afterwards!

I’m perhaps well placed to talk about talk since I’m currently taking a module on gossip. It’s an interesting experience really digging into the role that idle chatter plays in everyone’s lives, whether that be in a medieval village or keeping us sane in the media office! What quickly becomes clear in both instances is it’s this gossip, this conversation, that binds people together. Maybe this issue of Concrete could fuel some of those conversations on campus in the next few weeks!

I can certainly attest to conversation bringing you closer. My Dad comes from Lincolnshire whilst I’m from Suffolk, so I haven’t seen my grandparents on his side that frequently throughout my life, but I have spoken to Granny Pearl every Sunday on the phone for as long as I can remember. We may have been living far apart, but I think those conversations, whether about Strictly, the library van or the fact I am definitely not going to become a teacher, bonded us closer than we would have been otherwise and made her such an important part of my life. That is the power of conversation.

I’ll speak to you next issue, bye x