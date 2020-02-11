I’ve always loved Little Women, and Greta Gerwig’s recent adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel does not disappoint. It is a fresh take on the March sisters that captures the hearts of a new, modern audience. Little Women tells the story of four sisters – Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy – as they journey from childhood to adulthood.



There’s a reason this story is as endearing as it is; it’s about family, friendship, female fulfilment and creative ambition and all these thematic elements are seen through the character of Jo March, played by the brilliant Saoirse Ronan. She’s imaginative, talented and refuses to conform to what society expects of a woman, and that’s what makes her such a relatable and contemporary protagonist.



This adaptation is told in non-chronological order, switching between present day and the past, seven years ago. The weaving of the two narratives is a bold choice, but it works well, emphasising the emotional impact and journey of a woman through romance, joy and tragedy. The heartbreak of Beth’s story hits harder than ever.



The casting for this movie is phenomenal. There really is no other way to describe it. For me, the portrayal of Amy March by Florence Pugh is one of the best I’ve seen. Many adaptations paint her as bratty, spoilt and selfish, but here we get to experience her intelligence and headstrong nature. Her blossoming relationship with Laurie is believable and really is rather sweet.



Little Women is a movie that is worth a watch. It’s a warm story of sisterhood that presents perfectly imperfect female characters. It’s poignant and hopeful with the belief that tomorrow can be a better day, and we could all use a bit of hope nowadays. This is an adaptation that I can’t wait to watch again.

