LIV Golf, the controversial tour that has everyone talking and Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s plan to take back the fans

Dustin Johnson claimed victory at the LIV Golf Invitational Series in Boston last Sunday after a thrilling play-off against Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann. But to many, LIV Golf does not mean anything, and they may not know the controversy around the series.

LIV Golf is a professional golf tour financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. The same fund took over Newcastle United Football Club last year. LIV stands for the Roman numeral meaning 54, which is the score if a golfer gets a birdie on every hole across the three rounds of 18 holes. The series began in June with ex-world number one Greg Norman as its CEO.

The lucrative prize money and contracts offered attracted players to join despite human rights groups criticising it as an example of sports washing by Saudi Arabia. The prize for winning the series is $4 million instead of the $2.7 million for the winner of the PGA. They have also offered huge contracts to star players; for example, Phil Mickelson was allegedly paid $200 million and Dustin Johnson $150 million. British Open winner Cameron Smith, who joined later in August, was given $100 million.

Renowned players have disapproved of the series and the players who have signed up. Rory McIlroy publicly stood with the PGA and criticised LIV players, claiming they took the easy way out. Tiger Woods did the same, reportedly turning down a massive $800 million to play for LIV.

To fight back against LIV, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have teamed up to create TMRW sports as a company that will aim to use technology to attract and cultivate a younger audience for golf. They then announced the TGL, a new “tech-inspired” golf league in partnership with the PGA. Launching in 2024, the TGL will consist of six teams of three PGA tour players, competing over 18 holes on a virtual course with a “tech-infused short game complex”. It will be a 15-week regular season every Monday evening.

There is no doubt that LIV golf has caused golf to be plunged into a civil war, with those standing by the PGA and those turning to the breakaway tour. This has made recent competitions tense as players from both sides meet. For example, the BMW PGA championship is being held at Wentworth, Surrey, with 18 players from LIV. One of those was Ian Poulter, who was seen having a heated exchange with out-spoken criticiser of LIV Billy Horschel. Poulter was quick to downplay the conversation, but it is clear that there is a lot of tension amongst the players.

It must be said that despite the apparent controversy over LIV golf and where the money is coming from to pay the players, the series has revolutionised golf. Having a different series to compete with the PGA has meant that the PGA must step up its game to keep fans watching.