Liz Truss is the UK’s new Prime Minister

Liz Truss has been elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party, beating Rishi Sunak to become the UK’s next Prime Minister.

The result was announced by the Chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, today, following an election within the Conservative Party membership which took place over the summer.

The MP for South West Norfolk won the election with 57.4% of the vote (81,326 votes to Sunak’s 60,399). The turnout was 82.6% of the 172,437 strong electorate, with 654 ballot papers being rejected.

Truss now faces what is widely seen as a challenging in-tray, particularly regarding the cost of living crisis. Yesterday, on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, she committed to announce her plans for energy bills within a week, whilst in her speech today following her election, she said she would “deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply.”

Truss paid tribute to outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying he is “admired from Kyiv to Carlisle.” She went on to promise she would “govern as a conservative,” “deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy,” and “deliver on the National Health Service.” She concluded her speech by saying she would “deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024.”

Johnson congratulated Truss on Twitter, writing that “I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country.” Former Prime Minister Theresa May urged her party to “work together to address the challenges facing our country,” whilst David Cameron also wished her well, hoping “all Conservatives will unite behind the new PM.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer also congratulated Truss, but added that “after 12 years of the Tories all we have to show for it is low wages, high prices, and a Tory cost of living crisis.” Meanwhile Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey predicted that “Under Liz Truss, we’re set to see more of the same crisis and chaos as under Boris Johnson.” Green Party leaders Adrian Ramsay and Carla Denyer also urged Truss to focus on energy, with Denyer suggesting, “her plans to encourage more North Sea oil & [sic] gas,” would “fuel the climate crisis.”

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon commented that “Our political differences are deep, but I will seek to build a good working relationship with her as I did with [sic] last 3 PMs.” Meanwhile, First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, wrote “We now need to work together… to tackle the cost of living crisis and save millions from hardship this winter.”

Tomorrow, Johnson will go to see the Queen at Balmoral in Scotland to formally resign as Prime Minister. She will then call Truss, as the leader of the largest party in the House of Commons, to become the new Prime Minister. Only following her meeting with the Queen will she will officially be Prime Minister.

In our next in-print issue of Concrete on 20th September, you will be able to find out more about what impact the new Prime Minister will have on university students.