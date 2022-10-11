London Fashion Week SS23: Key Moments

After the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth on September 8th, London Fashion Week ran with a more respectful tone, including a recommendation that events should not have gone ahead on the day of the funeral, and brands advised to cancel any non-essential events (such as parties). The Queen herself was known for her bright block-colour palette, always perfectly coordinated and composed. She attended London Fashion Week back in 2018, sitting front row next to Dame Anna Wintour for Richard Quinn’s SS18 show. The designer received The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Even with the circumstances, the showcases of British talent still went on – here are some of the highlights from the Spring/ Summer 2023 shows.

Christopher Kane

By Tshequa Williams

It’s been quite a few seasons since we’ve seen a show from Christopher Kane, but the Scottish designer’s return to the runway at Camden’s Roundhouse was certainly one to remember.

The show focused on the relationship between science, anatomy and nature, portrayed through structured corsets, bold floral prints on sheer fabrics, and silk draped to nod to the softness and fluidity of skin. Notably, the corsets and breast plates were constructed with a clear plastic material, fastened tightly to force the body into shapes and desired figures (such as a six-pack). The choice of a transparent material helped both expose and dissect the body, despite the traditional uses of corsets and harnesses – to control and protect.

On the more scientific side, some models featured cut out prints of anatomical parts, including muscular hands placed over the pelvic area. In an interview, Kane described how the anti-abortion movement in America inspired him to represent the discourse on “medical practices and women’s bodies” – how women’s bodies are controlled and dictated.

Burberry

By Sienna Norris

After having its original show postponed in light of Queen Elizabeth’s death, Burberry’s show took place on September 26th and was definitely worth the wait. Held in an industrial unit in South London and attended by an intimate union of celebs, Burberry has become one of the more talked about fashion events of London Fashion Week – and not just because of Kanye’s sock and flip-flop combo.

CCO of Burberry, Riccardo Tisci, announced shortly after the show that it was his last season and he will pass his baton over to Daniel Lee, a fact that makes this Burberry show all the more significant. Burberry’s classic beige trench coats and iconic check print were ever-present in the catwalk, but so was a glamorous gothic theme.

Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk and Bella Hadid were some of the many models that walked the show, dressed in a combination of mesh, jewels and denim. Music was composed by Paul Mealor, a conductor at a church in Balmoral where the Queen passed. Tisci used the show to pay homage to British fashion, evident from the chic tributes to the Victorian era and hints of a classic sixties style. The fashion mogul stated that the show was a “bold reimagining of our heritage” here in the UK.

The Burberry show was unforgettable, and Tisci went out with a massive bang.

Erdem

By Emily Erith

The independent fashion house Erdem eerily dazzled on its recent London Fashion Week show. The catwalk, carefully positioned by founder Erdem Moralioglu MBE between the Grecian columns of the British Museum, illustrated his definitive ties between fashion and history. As many shows cancelled their presentations in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Erdem decided to respectfully continue in tribute to the late Queen, with many Spring/ Summer looks dominated by the juxtaposition of light and darkness. As the country grapples with change, the show focused on transition and, with delicate floral prints appearing alongside formal monotoned black structured suits, and white delicate lace overlayed dramatic black gowns. Erdem views fashion as “a mirror of what is happening in the world”, well portrayed through the contrast of his pieces.

Erdem’s collections typically range from around £800-£4000+ per item, so be sure to shop the Erdem look for less next year as the high street responds to key trends, with corsetry, delicate lace, subtle to bold yellow shades, strong white borders, emerald gemstones, and the classic monochrome colourway all set to dominate the rails.

Erdem’s designs, despite their frequent use of traditional styles, are importantly inclusive with his Turkish heritage inspiring modest silhouettes from high necks, long maxi length skirts, and shirt styled long sleeves. The collection has also previously ranged from UK sizes 6 to 22, a diverse precedent set to continue, and one often neglected by other luxury fashion houses.