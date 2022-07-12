Love Island and Ebay – a Match Made in Heaven? 

After years of fast-fashion sponsorships, and criticism questioning the sustainability of the show, the Love Islanders have a shared wardrobe filled with pre-loved items thanks to a collaboration with eBay. Previously, Love Island was sponsored by I Saw It First – a fast-fashion company completely opposite to eBay. Stars from the show have also gone on to do many collaborations and promotions with similar brands, a prime example being Molly-Mae Hague who is the creative director of PrettyLittleThing. One thing all these fast fashion companies and influencers have in common is their young, and easily influenced, target audience. Providing it is done right, Love Island’s collaboration with eBay could provide a massive boost to the sustainable fashion movement, encouraging many to consider second hand on their next shopping spree. Is this a step towards preloved becoming the norm, or is it a case of greenwashing from ITV who are still happy to run advertisements for fast fashion brands?

I think the Love Island and eBay collaboration is a great step forward to getting pre-loved fashion more out there in traditional media. Although social media (especially TikTok) has been advocating for thrifting and slow fashion for years, there is the (very untrue) notion that pre-loved clothes can’t be fashionable, which puts a lot of people off the idea. However, the collaboration has done a great job at showing that this is not the case, and that you can still look stylish on a budget while doing the world some good (although I won’t be buying a £9,000 Chanel handbag anytime soon).

The collaboration has also been great in showing that there is a lot of creativity that can be had when it comes to altering pre-loved clothes for your own taste. The fact that the Islanders have a shared wardrobe this year has set the stage for a lot of personalisation, as clothes are altered and reused to fit each person’s style. This can also translate into people’s personal experiences. If there is an item that interests you but isn’t quite right, there’s no harm in taking a pair of scissors, a sewing needle, or even a trusty glue gun and experimenting.

I do wonder if this is a collaboration that will last, but I know that depends on the success of it this year. I also wonder if this change will encourage the Islanders to continue to promote the practice of thrifting once the show is over. Everyone knows that former contestants of the show now have a massive influence on social media, so continuing to advocate thrifting and experimenting would be something that I’d really like to see from them after this season.

– Badriya Abdullah

When I first read about the collaboration, I was surprised by Love Island’s choice. As the show is so well known for instantly selling out featured pieces, and for the continued influence on trends through the influencers it creates, it is strange that they would choose to go down the second-hand route. However, I really do think that it could have a huge impact on the way young people shop this summer.

I have seen recently how fast-fashion trends end up listed in their hundreds across sites like Depop, Vinted and eBay, pieces which were originally brought to keep up with the hype, rather than because they fit someone’s personal style. Having the Islanders dress in preloved items means that viewers won’t be able to just jump onto a website and have every piece available to order, which I’m hoping will allow more of a chance to consider if they actually need something similar.

While watching the show, it is a little disheartening that the idea of rewear is hardly mentioned. It appears that the ‘shared wardrobe’ is a big, jumbled pile of clothes in a cupboard (but I guess we all know how messy it can get when you’re trying to get ready!). Still, it is nice to see the islanders picking out items they wouldn’t usually go for and making them work, as well as sharing things between each other.

With the ever-increasing interest in sustainability, this collaboration comes at the perfect time. It would be great if it influences both viewers and other media companies to take on the rewarding process of finding your next outfit second-hand. I think it will be a long time before companies like ITV abandon fast fashion collaborations altogether, but it is certainly a start for the planet and the second-hand industry.

– Tshequa Williams