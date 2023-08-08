Across the UK, eligible students receive a maintenance loan ranging from just over £4,000 to £9,000. This benevolent financial assistance (interest rates included) is intended to support students throughout their studies. However, this amount it is often insufficient to cover the cost of living at the best of times, and when one considers the current economic crisis, the whole scheme begins to descend into chaos. Recent data shows that the average monthly expense for university students amounts to approximately £924, or £11,088 annually. This figure far surpasses even the maximum annual maintenance loan, never mind the minimum.

A surprisingly common misconception amongst the public (though less common amongst students) is that those receiving the minimum maintenance loan must have a parent on dividend, or own a horse and stables, or live in the shires. This is far from the case. To qualify for minimum maintenance loan from Student Finance England, your combined family income must exceed £58,000 per annum. While this may seem substantial to a recent graduate, when broken down, it would require both parents to work 40-hour weeks at a rate of £14 per hour, barely £2 more than the London living wage. The system unravels further when one considers that SFE provides extremely limited options when accounting for extraneous factors such as family debt, the presence of other siblings in higher education, or even the willingness of your family to provide you with support. Though some universities exceed at helping out students in difficult situations by offering financial support, others simply do not. The government should not rely on private sector institutions who have little to no obligation to financially support students.

Within UEA, there are a number of people on the minimum maintenance loan who find themselves in this exact situation, with their only saving-grace being unstable part-times jobs in industries which pay as little as legally possible, often stretching the working time directive to within an inch of its life.

It is not reasonable for SFE to expect parents on this level of income, who are likely burdened by a number of extraneous factors, to make up shortfall. Part-time student jobs can only provide so much, particularly for those on challenging courses that require their constant attention, or those with other commitments. Universities such as Cambridge even have a “no jobs” policy during the term time. If that doesn’t provide an untenable situation for students with limited income, then what does? The system needs an overhaul, and it can’t happen soon enough.