Man Charged with Murder Of Conservative MP David Amess

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with the murder of Conservative MP David Amess that took place last week at a church in Leigh-on-Sea. Sir David was holding a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, at the time – an event where voters can meet their local MP and discuss concerns.

Emergency services were called to the scene where Amess was stabbed shortly after midday, however he died from his wounds at the scene shortly after. Ali was also charged with constructing terrorist acts. The Crown Prosecution Service has said it will argue to the court that the murder was linked to terrorism, indicating a general belief that it had “both religious and ideological motivations”. Nobody else is currently being investigated or linked to the attack.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his shock and sadness at the loss of “one of the kindest” people in politics. Amess’s death sparked shock and outrage as well as a review of security for MPs. After his passing, Amess’ family released a public tribute for the ex-veteran, stating “we are enormously proud of him”. They added that “He was a patriot and a man of peace” and asked people ‘to set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all’. They added their deep sorrow and confusion at how such an ‘awful thing’ had occurred, imploring to ‘let some good come from this tragedy’ and stating that they would ‘survive and carry on for the sake of a wonderful and inspiring man’. In memory of Amess, the Prime Minister announced that his constituency town of Southend would receive city status, something he campaigned for throughout his time in parliament.

Amess is the second serving MP to be killed in the past 5 years, following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.