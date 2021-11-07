Mass Casualty Incident at Astroworld

8 people were killed at an Astroworld festival with more than 50,000 people attending yesterday (6th November). Over 300 people were treated at a set-up field hospital. 17 patients were transferred to nearby hospitals and 11 of them suffered from cardiac arrest. The festival was founded by Travis Scott and the 29-year-old spoke about the tragedy, saying he is “just devastated” and “could never just imagine the severity of this situation.”

Investigations are still ongoing for the death of the 8, ranging from ages 14 to 27. Judge Hidalgo believes the “plans were inadequate” at the festival, because there were unblocked exits yet the audience struggled to escape from the crowd stampede. She expressed grief about this incident, saying “When we read the ages [of the victims]…it just breaks your heart.” They went to have fun “off to a concert by a world-renowned artist” but did not go home safely.

The concert event did not stop after the stampede. The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, claimed it took 40 minutes for responses to take place. The first report was 9:30pm local time. A witness to the surge, Anita Amper, described the horror when Scott went on stage: “People just went berserk. I realised that people were dying.” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena explained how “the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and people began to panic”, but the concert did not halt until 10:10pm.

Travis Scott is working with Houston Police Department, hoping “to get to the bottom” of the incident. He sent his prayers to those lost.