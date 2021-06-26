Matt Hancock resigns as British Health Secretary
Image: Wikimedia Commons
Matt Hancock resigns as British Health Secretary

Matt Hancock has resigned British Health Secretary after being caught breaking Coronavirus restrictions by kissing a government advisor in early May. In a letter addressed to the prime minister, Mr Hancock stated “the last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis.”

Earlier this week, pictures emerged from the Sun newspaper of the health secretary and Gina Coladangelo, also married with three children, kissing in a Whitehall office reportedly taken on 6th May. The Chair of the Labour Party, Anneliese Dodds, called for his resignation after the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group wrote a letter to the prime minister urging him to sack Mr Hancock if he chose not to resign. 

Esther Mcvey, Conservative MP for Tatton, told reporters that she would have resigned if she was in Mr Hancock’s position. Earlier today, an ally of Mr Hancock failed to turn up to a scheduled BBC radio interview in order to defend the disgraced politician.  

26/06/2021

About Author

Sam Gordon Webb


