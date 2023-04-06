Matthew Bourne’s Masterpiece: Sleeping Beauty  

You think you know the tale of Sleeping Beauty. Princess gets cursed, princess pricks her finger. Everyone falls into a slumber, her true-love Prince comes along, kisses her awake, and the kingdom comes back to life. The end. At least, that’s Disney’s version of it. For hundreds of years, variations of the tale have been told, tracing back to the 14th century. Each adaptation has its own glorious twist, and Sir Matthew Bourne’s ballet is no different.

Bourne is a revolutionary when it comes to direction and choreography, taking a beloved tale and turning it into something much more ethereal and gothic. He’s best known for putting his own twist on the ballets of composer Tchaikovsky. His version of Nutcracker! follows Clara into a candy kingdom, and his Swan Lake features an all-male swan ensemble in place of the female corps-de-ballet. One of the productions I’ve seen of his is Cinderella, where he places the romance in 1940 amidst the Blitz, upping the tension of the tale.

Sleeping Beauty takes the cake for my favourite ballet – particularly Bourne’s twisted version. It isn’t simply a ballet, but a performance inspired by many different art forms. I was entranced by the theatre within the production, blown away by the ballet, intrigued by the tango elements, amused by the puppetry, and moved by the moments of contemporary dance. It sounds like a performance that shouldn’t work, and yet it was beautiful beyond belief.

Beginning in 1890, we see a mischievous baby running amok on the stage, causing the palace staff immense stress. After being settled into her crib, she is visited by a gaggle of fairies, each with their own incredible personalities. We meet five ‘Fairies Of… [Passion, Spirit, etc]’ as well as Count Lilac, King of the Fairies. Each performs a breath-taking solo, hoping to send the excitable child to sleep. Carabosse, played by the stunningly evil Paris Fitzpatrick, soon enters with her minions, showing the King and Queen Aurora’s curse. Here, the ballet turns unsettling. The older Aurora, performed by Cordelia Braithwaite, appears to us as a premonition, faceless and in danger, but beautiful nonetheless. The scene ends with the curtain down and the 21 years of Aurora’s ageing being described to the audience, helping us understand that the King and Queen have been lured into a false sense of security. At Aurora’s coming of age, we understand she is meant to find a suitor, but her heart belongs elsewhere – with Leo, the Royal Gamekeeper, performed by Stephen Murray. From here, the tale turns heart breaking, and Act One closes on Aurora’s slumber, and Leo’s transformation by Count Lilac, taken on by Dominic North.

Until this point, I hadn’t realised that vampires played a role in Sleeping Beauty, although I really shouldn’t have been surprised. The ballet went so far beyond the traditional tale, bringing in an abundance of fantastical elements, and allusions to the sensual. Bourne’s production goes from sweet, and a bit silly in Act One, to agonising, sultry, and even a little kinky in Act Two, where we’re thrown into the 21st century, and the costumes follow this perfectly. Leo goes from wearing Edwardian workwear to a hoodie and then to an outfit of deep red. Lez Brotherston, the set and costume designer, created so many beautiful period pieces, while also perfecting the fantastical costumes, and creating stunning pieces for the contemporary era.

Everything about this production of Sleeping Beauty elevated it above any version I’ve seen before. From something as simple, yet effective, as the colour design, to the intricacies of choreography, everything made its mark. The glowing forest was so magical, and the set for the wedding was incredibly powerful. I could genuinely praise the entire production for hours. I truly believe that the show couldn’t exist as it is with even a minor change.

Matthew Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty is a production I could watch over and over, and still find something new to marvel at. The show is, to put it simply, supernatural, sexy and stunning.