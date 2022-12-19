MooHoo! Norwich’s Panto is back

As someone who grew up going to my local Panto, I jumped at the chance to see Jack and the Beanstalk at Norwich Theatre Royal this winter.

I’ll admit, I was a little worried that I was going to hate it. I haven’t been to a Panto production since I was about 15 or 16, so part of me was asking myself, “am I too old for this?”. As I took my seat, alongside my housemate, I whispered, “I’m either going to cringe the entire performance, or have the time of my life.” To absolutely no one’s surprise, it was the latter.

The curtain rose, and the magic of the Christmas Panto began. A smile of wonder danced its way onto my face, lighting it up like a Christmas tree. The show began in a battle of good versus evil, with Fairy Fullobeans spreading her joy to combat Nightshade’s reign of terror. Linda Jean-Pierre brought so much energy to the stage, whereas Dayle Hudson channelled all the baddies from his EastEnders roots.

The star of the show, of course, was Joe Tracini himself. Playing the titular role of Jack, he was a bundle of energy, dancing around the stage and smiling away at the many jokes cracked. He strummed away on his ukulele, ending the show with a wonderful piece about staying strong and standing tall. It was easy to forget that he wasn’t actually young Jack. We also had, as typical of a Panto, a talking animal in the form of their cow Pat (that’s Pat the cow, not cowpat like the dung – a joke which made the entire audience chuckle). Played by Amanda Henderson, Pat was a truly brilliant character. Entering the stage with a sassy, “MooHoo!” – to an audience call back of “MooHoo!” – she channelled influencer energy. She had dance parties, took selfies, and lead the way to a town’s love of turnip crisps. Amanda and Joe bounced so well off each other when it came to their double acts on stage, but don’t fear, that’s not where their excellence ends.

The pair had chemistry with everyone, particularly the final character of their trio, Princess Jill. Sally Hodgkiss took on the role of fierce Jill, a young girl desperate to save her friends, willing to stand up to her enemies. The group worked incredibly well together, and their energy was truly infectious.

It was such a joyous experience, being brought back into an audience which had so much excitement in it. It was an audience of all ages, and all of us were joining in, calling back to Jack and the crew, and booing the baddies. We were hypnotised by the dance battles, impressed by the non-traditional ending, and intrigued by the scooters. Never before have I been so easily transported back into a moment of my childhood wonder.

So, if you’re wanting to find something festive to do this winter, head on over to Norwich Theatre, because this production of Jack and the Beanstalk is unlike any you’ve seen before.