More racist abuse hurled at footballers with no end in sight

Tottenham forward Richarlison celebrated scoring his side’s second goal against Tunisia but had a banana thrown at him during Brazil’s 5-1 victory over Tunisia in Paris. After the game, Richarlison took to Twitter to state that these racist acts will continue “every day and everywhere” unless these acts are severely punished. The Brazilian Football Federation President, Ednaldo Rodrigues, supported Richarlison in a statement to call for “punishments to be more severe.” But will anything serious get done, or will the same statements be made by governing bodies calling for more action and zero tolerance but with no result?

The incident is similar to the abuse black England players received when they played away in Hungary in a World Cup qualifier in September 2021. Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were targeted with monkey chants and hit by objects thrown from the stands throughout the game. This led to Hungary being ordered to play two home matches behind closed doors.

However, two months before that game, Hungary had been given a two-match “behind closed doors” order by UEFA due to racist chanting and homophobic banners. But because it was issued by UEFA and the game in September was a World Cup Qualifier, it was under FIFA’s watch, not UEFA. Therefore, the sanction did not apply. This is a prime example of how the current system does not work, and the racist and homophobic acts keep happening.

If that was not enough, when England returned to Hungary this year to play them in the Nations League, a UEFA tournament, it was supposed to be played behind closed doors. However, the Hungarian fans exposed a loophole in the rule, allowing children under 14 years of age to attend, and allowing an adult for every ten children. Thus, roughly 32,000 children attended, with 3,000 adults in a game intended to have no one attend. Criticisms were further raised after Hungarian fans booed the England players taking the knee, making the whole thing somewhat puzzling as the punishments sanctioned by UEFA had not worked, and more action was needed.

Social media has made it easier for people worldwide to target sports stars with racist abuse. Week in and week out, athletes highlight the barrage of racist abuse they receive in their inbox on platforms such as Instagram. For example, Crystal Palace footballer Wilfried Zaha receives racist abuse constantly on social media and exposes the vile messages. England fast bowler Jofra Archer was encouraged by Zaha’s revelation, which made him show the abuse he was receiving daily on social media. This is entirely unacceptable, and the fact that these platforms can allow someone to write such horrible abuse to people is insane and should be prevented immediately.

The Richarlison incident, the abuse the England players were receiving in the stadiums, and what athletes receive online make it feel like times are not changing. Steps must be taken to ensure that racist abuse stops for good. As former Liverpool and England winger John Barnes stated, actions like taking the knee are good, as they can highlight the issue and spread awareness. However, it cannot solve the issue, so we should be doing more to ensure things will improve. Because at the moment, it feels like there is much talk but little action in the way of change.