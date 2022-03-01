Moving Back Home: The Journey Through Post-Uni Blues

“I recently finished university and have had to move back home due to finances. Since being at home, I have had multiple run-ins with my awful ex-boyfriend and I feel like none of my friends understand how damaging it is for my mental health. Is there any way that you can suggest I can get it across to them how seeing someone bad from your past can emotionally affect you? I just want to feel more understood by my friends.”

Laura, 21

Oh Laura, my heart goes out to you. I could write pages upon pages in response to this. There’s so many tricky things going on at once– being in a new life phase, moving back home, having old wounds reopened, and feeling misunderstood by your friends. It’s no wonder you’re feeling some negative effects on your mental health.

The best way of getting your friends to really hear you is to be very direct and clear with your communication. I’d recommend going out for coffee with each of them, or them all together (but then you lose the possibility for deeper one-on-one conversations), and telling them upfront how you’ve been feeling. Don’t shy around your emotions or sugar coat things, but also make sure you’re not overembellishing or exaggerating things. Be honest. Tell them exactly when these run-ins happened, how you were feeling before, how you felt after, and why you want them to fully connect with your emotional state.

My hope is that they’ll be able to see your honesty and vulnerability. If they’re friends that are worth their salt, they’ll listen and accept what you’re saying. Asking questions or challenging you is not necessarily a bad thing– often people do these things to be able to fully understand another person’s headspace. However, if they start brushing you off, minimising your experiences, or arguing with you, please try to stand your ground. It’s very important that you convey these emotions to them, both for you and for the future of your friendships. Otherwise, your frustrations with how they’ve been treating you might just continue to fester until they bubble up unexpectedly and cause even more tension.

Lastly, once you’ve spoken to them and addressed your concerns, I would really try to think about your next steps. Moving back home is always going to bring up feelings from the past, as you’re literally back in the physical space you were before (and I wholeheartedly believe that places do hold an energy that was there before). While it’s important to address these feelings and recognise them as they come, there’s a fine balance between doing this productively and allowing yourself to wallow in a headspace you’ve already grown out of.

You’re not the same person you were in that relationship. You can still feel the pain from that time, but don’t let it drag you backwards. You’ve got much better things to spend your mental energy on!