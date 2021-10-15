MP killed after stabbing at constituency surgery

In the last few minutes, it has been announced that Conservative MP for Leigh on Sea, David Amess, has died after being stabbed at a constituency surgery session this afternoon.

A statement from Essex Police states that they were called to the surgery in Leigh-on-Sea Methodist Church at around 12:05pm today, where they found an injured man who unfortunately passed away at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is being held in custody, and the weapon was recovered nearby.

MPs and political commentators from across the ideological spectrum have issued their condolences, including the family of Jo Cox, who was killed in similar circumstances around five years ago.

Amess was first elected as an MP for the Conservative party in 1983, representing Basildon and Southend West during his time in Parliament. He has consistently held backbench and committee positions, advocating for causes such as animal rights and raising awareness of endometriosis, as well as campaigning heavily against fox hunting. He also championed his constituency and fought for city status for Southend throughout his time as an MP.