MP killed after stabbing at constituency surgery
Image: Wikimedia Commons
Breaking News, Main Stories, News

MP killed after stabbing at constituency surgery

In the last few minutes, it has been announced that Conservative MP for Leigh on Sea, David Amess, has died after being stabbed at a constituency surgery session this afternoon.

A statement from Essex Police states that they were called to the surgery in Leigh-on-Sea Methodist Church at around 12:05pm today, where they found an injured man who unfortunately passed away at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is being held in custody, and the weapon was recovered nearby.

MPs and political commentators from across the ideological spectrum have issued their condolences, including the family of Jo Cox, who was killed in similar circumstances around five years ago.

Amess was first elected as an MP for the Conservative party in 1983, representing Basildon and Southend West during his time in Parliament. He has consistently held backbench and committee positions, advocating for causes such as animal rights and raising awareness of endometriosis, as well as campaigning heavily against fox hunting. He also championed his constituency and fought for city status for Southend throughout his time as an MP.

Follow Concrete on Instagram to stay up to date

15/10/2021

About Author

Emily Kelly



Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 11

Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 26

You may also like

Image: Wikimedia Commons
Sarah Everard killer sentenced to life
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Prince Philip buried in Windsor Castle
Photo: Pixabay
Ruling party takes control of Venezuelan parliament

What do you think?

Calendar
October 2021
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Latest Comments
About Us

The University of East Anglia’s official student newspaper. Concrete is in print and online.

If you would like to get in touch, email the Editor on Concrete.Editor@uea.ac.uk. Follow us at @ConcreteUEA.

Searching