Musings on a frequent journey
Image: Pixabay
Travel

Musings on a frequent journey

Note: The following piece was composed on the road, while the journey was passing.

Back of the family car, driving scares me so here we are. I know this route very well by now – Norwich to Ipswich. It’s quicker by train.

I feel like there’s an excitement with trains you don’t get with cars. You need a substantial reason for a train journey – there’s usually something big waiting at the end. Cars take you to the supermarket.

That’s probably not fair on cars but our relationship across the years has been rocky – childhood travel sickness quickly turns an exciting trip into something to fear.

We sing-a-long to Horrible Histories songs on our 2007 twinned DVD players. What started as a way to ward off the dreaded sickness has just become something we do. We never watch anything else -family traditions seem strange when you write them down but I wouldn’t change it.

There’s something about singing together that makes you feel closer to someone. It’s in those moments of car harmony that a family feels most united.

Anyway, there’s something appropriate about listening to songs about history through the East Anglian countryside. With a church-a-mile and fields dominating the landscape, you have to wonder how much has really changed over the years. Is East Anglia medieval?

This technology certainly is. Disc 2 freezes, as it does every time. It will work when I put it back in – it’s one of life’s most mundane mysteries.

In some ways these journeys are mundane, but I’ll miss them when they’re gone. Family time is always precious.

12/07/2022

About Author

Matthew Stothard



