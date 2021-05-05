My Comfort Watch: Gavin and Stacey

There are certain TV shows that every time you watch them, transport you back into a certain period of your life. Fuelled by nostalgia, and desperate for some comfort in a world that is anything but, I find myself re-watching ‘Gavin and Stacey’ quite often, as it goes.

It initially became my comfort programme because all my family and friends love it too, and the “What should we watch?” question is very frequently met with resounding cries of “Gavin and Stacey!”, but I think at this point, I must have watched it at least twenty times on my own. It has gotten to the point where I can recite entire episodes, which quite frankly, is quite concerning – or, as Pam would say, “Oh my Christ!”

One of the reasons that I love the show so much is because it is SO noughties – from the low-waisted jeans to the lack of smartphones, to Bryn joining Myspace and his old Sat-Nav. Not only does it distract me from my day-to-day life, but it also provides a time capsule with all the familiar surroundings of my childhood.

I also have a particularly soft spot for Larry Lamb’s character, Mick Shipman, as his easy-going demeanour and desire to take care of his family reminds me a lot of my late grandfather. His dynamic with his often-frantic wife Pam also sums up the relationship that my grandparents had, something else that brings me a lot of comfort about this show.

The twenty-minute long episodes means that it can cheer you up very quickly and you can watch multiple in one sitting, it’s light-hearted easy watching, and the absolute icon who is Ruth Jones is in it – what more could you want from a comfort programme?