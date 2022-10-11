National charities slam government’s “unprecedented attack on nature” 

It was announced at the end of September that the 2019 ban on fracking in the UK would be lifted under the government’s new energy security plan. Fracking – the mining of gas and oil from shale rock with high-pressure hydraulics – has been a controversial practice due to its adverse effects on the local environment. The growing global energy crisis is seen as the main reason for the overturn of the ban, but critics see it as a short-term solution. Instead, many suggest there should be work on investing in clean, renewable energy for the longer term.

The ban comes alongside the publication of a new survey by the British Geological Survey (BGS) that showed 120 tremors recorded at a fracking site in Lancashire over five years up to 2019. The survey also states that there is limited understanding of the impacts of drilling and could therefore continue.

Many national green charities, including the RSPB and the National Trust, have accused the government of “an unprecedented attack on nature and the laws that protect it”. Similar statements have come from the CEO of the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Racheal Rice, who states, “fracking’s wide environmental impacts and negative effect on action to counteract climate change mean it shouldn’t be revived… fracking will require large amounts of water- a resource Yorkshire cannot spare or risk contaminating”.

There has also been backlash from several climate change activist groups, such as ‘Frack Off’, who emphasised, “Ten million acres of the United Kingdom under licence could now see the most significant fracking assault to date”. Some of these acres will be licensed under new ‘investment zones’, designated areas of the country that provide tax breaks and receive government support. The new zones create a heightened risk of air and water pollution due to the use of unregulated toxic chemicals, alongside general impacts on climate change and stopping countries from reaching emission reduction targets.

The only current licensed fracking site in Norfolk is near Cromer and uses Underground Coal Gasification (UCG), an experimental technology with a history of test failures. As of 29 September, Liz Truss has stated that fracking will only resume with local consent; however, the specifics of how this will be gauged are unknown. A suggestion made by Mark Menzies (Conservative MP for Fylde) argued that it should only be allowed to restart if fifty per cent of locals actively give consent to it. In the past, Menzies has stated that fracking was “a danger to the public” and that he would “continue to fight for local communities.” However, the Scottish parliament has stated that fracking will continue to be banned in the country, and the Welsh Conservatives back the Welsh parliament’s decision to keep its ban on fracking. UEA’s Sustainability Society President, Louisa Moor, told Concrete, “I remember thinking the concept of fracking alone was dystopian, let alone the thought of lifting all bans on them in the UK. Although fracking is seen to be cleaner and more sustainable than fossil fuels, there is a lack of understanding of how bad its environmental repercussions are. Investment zones are also a terrifying prospect, as there will be no protection for the animals of these areas and will turn important land into free-for-alls for development and destruction. As a sustainability society, we cannot mimic the thoughts of the RSPB strongly enough”.

It remains to be seen how the overturn of the ban will play out, from how it will be decided locally to the impacts we see both in the short term and the long term. With separate jurisdictions in place, the fracking bans will remain in place in Scotland and Wales.