New coronavirus tier system announced in England

The new tier system for local restrictions has been announced for England by the Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock. Ahead of announcement in the Commons, the Gov website, where people can search to find out which tier their locality is in, crashed.

Norwich has been placed into Tier 2 or High Alert, meaning that there can be no socialising indoors with people who are not in your household & you cannot socialise in a group of more than 6 people outside, including private gardens and public spaces.

The Speaker of the house of commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, heavily condemned the government for publishing the list of tiers on the website before bringing before the House of Commons.

In an animated exchange, he said: “The government should respect this chamber. It is not acceptable to put it online. The only good thing is it’s crashed, so it’s not helpful, so it might be we do get the statement first. But it is not acceptable. I do say once again, in the strongest terms, this house should hear it first. We’re elected to hear it first.”

Pubs & bars must close, unless operating as restaurants & alcohol can only be served by hospitality venues with a ‘substantiation’ meal. Organised outdoor sport, and physical activity and exercise classes can continue whereas organised indoor sport, physical activity and exercise classes will only be permitted if it is possible for people to avoid mixing with people they do not live with (or share a support bubble with).