New Eco Petrol Introduced to Petrol Stations

A new eco-friendly petrol is being introduced at filling stations in Britain this month.

E10 petrol is intended to be the new standard petrol grade put forward by the government. This offer is part of the government’s plans to cut carbon emissions as E10 contains less carbon than other motor fuels and more ethanol. This new fuel is made with up to 10% bioethanol, a renewable fuel, and will replace the current E5 petrol grade which contains only 5% bioethanol.

This new proportion will ensure the UK is in line with other countries’ standards such as France, Belgium, and Germany.

E10 could cut carbon emissions by 750,000 tonnes a year according to The Department for Transport. The introduction follows the government’s scheme to cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035 in a new climate change effort.

The new fuel is being distributed throughout the entirety of the UK except for Northern Ireland, in which it is not set to arrive there until early 2022.

More than 95% of Britain’s petrol cars are compatible with E10, with every petrol vehicle built after 2011 almost certainly being able to accept E10. The firm’s head of policy Nicholas Lyes said: “E10 petrol has already started appearing on forecourts to replace the old E5 blend, and that process will continue at pace in the coming weeks.”

The government has set up a website where drivers can check whether their car will be able to run on E10 fuel. Lye commented, “But while the vast majority of drivers of petrol cars aren’t affected, a sizable minority will be and the only way to be sure is to use the official online checker.”

Owners of such vehicles can still gain access to E5 by purchasing super unleaded, according to AA.