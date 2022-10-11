Noirwich Crime Festival: The Newest Crime Fiction of 2022￼

Who doesn’t love a thrilling crime novel? Whether you’re a lover of Christie’s classics or devour modern day thrillers taking place over the internet, Norwich’s own rapidly growing crime fiction festival, Noirwich, explores every detail of the crime fiction genre through a wealth of writers. Jess Blissitt gives their exciting take on 2022’s lineup.

The Price of Paradise: Emma Bamford and Emma Styles

Emma Bamford, author of Deep Water, confesses that her story is rooted in truth, from her own sailing expeditions to the Indonesian ocean. She describes an uninhabited island and how the realisation of how little help she would get from the lack of civilisation hit her. This led her to a sequence of scary hypotheticals that fashioned the book she has now. Bamford spent several years sailing and wrote two travel memoirs on her experience. Praised by Lee Child, her latest thriller is due to be published next year.

With two short readings, Bamford describes her married couple who put their savings into a yacht, to reach a remote island. Bamford’s thorough nautical knowledge created a beautiful image of paradise, whilst Styles’ low Australian accent added a sense of tension and mystery to this glorious setting of her thriller. Styles reads from her debut book, No Country for Girls, an outback thriller featuring two girls on the run with a bag full of gold. Styles, after reading her extract, shares how these characters came from a writing exercise tasked by Tom Benn. With an overwhelming sense of characters, Styles felt obliged to write this ‘Thelma and Louise’ road trip spectacular!

With darker plots slowly bleeding into their writing, both Styles and Bamford seemed surprised to discover their knack for crime writing and I look forward to what they’ll write next!

UEA MA Anthologies: Crime Fiction Launch

Upon starting this event, Nathan Ashman remarked on how this master’s course would have been received, particularly starting right in the crux of a terrifying event in itself–the COVID-19 pandemic. Tom Benn reflects on the ‘post truth pandemic world’ and how it might have bled into the work of UEA’s very own crime writers.

Assum Alverez begins with a peculiar mix of historical politics and superficial ideas. Blending curses amongst the Castellan landscape, Alverez’ heroism and haughty language already exceed my expectations of these students. Next, Nina Vadishwa sneaks us into the Kenyan Police, where our protagonist is poorly blindfolded by ‘confused men-boys’ at the precipice of an interrogation. Julia Borden reminds us of the gnawing fear that we find in every nightclub in The Box, rooted in our harrowing reality of spiking and sexual assault. Dan Higgins draws us into Prague to survey the apparent suicide of a communist politician–perfect for any noir fanatic to dote over detective watermarks. Mark King bring us back to England for eco-terrorism at the merge of Oxford and Cambridge’s infamous rivalries. After a short break, Kat Nathan sets us off in rural Oklahoma in 1936, where economic depression drives desperation. Her lilting accent builds a telling story for any Bonnie and Clyde lovers. Overall, each author’s extracts spoke volumes to the hope of post-pandemic literature at UEA.

Murder Most Modern: Scarlett Brade and Bella Mackie

Juliane Pachinco interviews writers Bella Mackie and Scarlett Brade over Zoom. Brade’s latest book The Hive is described as ‘disturbingly prescient’ by Pachinco and ‘a revenge thriller for the social media generation that we all desperately need’, according to Brade. Mackie reveals she read a lot of old-fashioned, genteel crime stories, fascinated by the unreliable narrator that only built with her obsession of true crime stories. Yet Mackie wants to step away from the sadistic side of true crime fascination that tends to trend amongst our bestsellers these days. What held my interest was the support and genuine interest between Mackie and Brade–both exemplified true camaraderie for each other’s work.

New Direction in Cosy Crime: Janice Hallett and Vaseem Khan

Vaseem Khan is the author of two award winning crime thrillers. His latest work, The Lost Man in Bombay, is the third novel in The Malabar House series, featuring India’s first female police detective. Khan is joined by Janice Hallett. Discussing the idea of a ‘cosy’ crime, Hallett proposes this genre as ‘a situation where the horror is dialled down in favour of the puzzle’ whereupon Khan referred to the televised version of Agatha Christie’s Poirot, and his father’s love of the lack of violence. As Khan argues, it holds an ‘intellectual challenge’ while holding an implication of the scandalous material. Exploring this further, our panellists contemplated how that often plays into the British idea of ‘taboo’ and what goes on behind our perfectly polite customs.

Yelena Moskovich and Charlie Higson

Starting the second night of Noirwich with a bang, Yelena Moskovich presents a new kind of crime thriller–the experimental. In her latest book, our murderer struggles with his own motives behind killing the widowed neighbour, Aksana, of this small boy’s childhood home. Throughout, Moskovich often touches on the ideas surrounding death and departure, questioning the integral fragment of this potential ‘murder’, as if Aksana did not die but walk through a portal into small town America. As a Jewish-Ukrainian immigrant, Moskovich sheds light on the metaphysical impression of immigration, stating that often ‘people expect anecdotes, explanations’ to the trauma that follows immigration. Although it may be centred and implied within her writing, Moskovich profoundly states it should not be the only focal point in her writing. Her latest book, A Door Behind a Door is available now at Waterstones.

After a short break, Charlie Higson’s interview offers many laughs and sober advice. Higson returns to the world of adult fiction with his novel Whatever Gets You Through the Night despite his notoriety as the author of the Young Bond series. His latest book, motivated by the Jeffrey Epstein cases, illuminates another element of crime fiction; the justification each villain holds. It just so happens this is often created with comedic cynicism and a great eight-hour Bond playlist. When asked what to look forward to in his novel, Higson responds “nasty things happen” with exact comedic timing.