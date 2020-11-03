Norbert Peter Stiles MBE (1942-2020)

World Cup-winning England midfield legend Nobby Stiles has died at the age of 78 after a long battle with various illnesses. He leaves behind his wife, Kay and their three sons, Peter, John and Robert.

Stiles is the 7th member of the 1966 World Cup-winning English starting XI to die, following captain Bobby Moore, Alan Ball, Ray Wilson, Gordon Banks, Martin Peters and Jack Charlton.

Tributes have poured out on social media from across the footballing world for Stiles, who was made an MBE in 2000.

Born in Manchester, it was at United that Stiles really made his name, making almost 400 appearances for the Red Devils, winning 2 league titles and the European Cup – Manchester United’s first – along the way.

Stiles is one of only three Englishmen to win both the World Cup and the European Cup, alongside Bobby Charlton and Ian Callaghan.

To honour Stiles, the flags at Old Trafford were flown at half-mast, with both teams observing a minute’s silence in United’s fixture against Arsenal last Sunday and also wearing black armbands to commemorate one of the greatest ever footballing Mancunians to take to the field.