Norwich Arts Centre (NAC), a much-celebrated venue which provides a platform for visual art, literature, comedy, dance, theatre and live music, will celebrate its 40th anniversary this November.

Located at the 14th-century St Swithins Church, the NAC began when, in 1976, a group of young art fanatics assembled and made it their collective goal to establish an alternative outlet for budding artists. The group later moved into the church, creating the NAC as it exists today.

In its “mission to support the development of artists and nurture emerging talent”, the centre quickly made quite the name for itself and began to garner attention from well-known acts. The centre has hosted the likes of Nirvana, Oasis, The Stone Roses and Muse, as well as comedians including Mark Watson and Russell Howard.

Two years ago, the NAC, through its charitable status, was granted almost half a million pounds to fund renovations to reduce their carbon footprint and improve accessibility. Now, the centre has a new mission: the 40/40 campaign. Prior to its accessing of the grant, the NAC must raise £40,000 before its 40th anniversary, hence the campaign’s title. The campaign aims to raise funds needed to upgrade the venue’s lighting and sound equipment, and renovate the gardens, toilets, foyer and bar. Their goal is to improve the visitor experience in every aspect.

The NAC is asking supporters for donations to their cause. If you wish to donate to the campaign, you can do so by texting NACFORTY followed by the number 1 to 70085, to donate £1 (or the numbers 3, 5, 10, 15 or 20 to donate £3, £5, etc.)