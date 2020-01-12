Labour leadership candidate Clive Lewis has publicly stated that he thinks there should be a referendum on the future of the Royal Family. This came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s announcement earlier this week to step down as senior members of the Royal Family and Mr Lewis shared that he understood their decision, further commenting that “a lot of people would like to see the monarchy scaled down”.

Mr Lewis argued that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, had suffered racism from the press, and said that in the 21st century he would “rather see us citizens than subjects”. Mr Lewis later took to social media to clarify that he was not calling for the abolition of the monarchy. In a tweet on Friday, he said that, “I didn’t say that they [the Royal Family] should be abolished, I have lots of respect for the hard work they do. I simply think the question about their size & money they should receive should be one for the public.” He concluded stating that asking those questions was “democratic”.

However, he says that his wider focus is political and constitutional reform, calling for the abolition of the House of Lords and the introduction of proportional representation. There are currently six MPs running in the Labour leadership contest, however Mr Lewis is one of two candidates yet to reach the required number of 22 nominations to continue with his campaign.

Mr Lewis’ comments on the royal family follow news that he would back a second referendum on Scottish independence. He was quoted stating that Scotland should not be dictated to by MPs from English constituencies, and that Scottish Labour should have “full autonomy from the English”. We tried to reach out to Mr Lewis for a comment but could not get any.

