Norwich Responds to the Death of Brianna Ghey 

It is 1pm on Sunday 19th February. It is one of the first sunny days of the year, yet this slight warmth lends an almost oppressive atmosphere against the grief. Over 200 transgender and non-binary people and allies gather round Norwich City Hall. Some people cry, comforted by friends clad in trans pride flags. Others prepare flowers and lanterns. But as the crowd is hushed by organiser Charlie, one cannot ignore the powerful sense of community, even in such tragic circumstances: the death of trans teenager Brianna Ghey, who was found stabbed to death in a park.

The murder suspects were quickly taken into custody, and while authorities are quick to say that they are exploring all possibilities for her death, transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming people across the UK are united in their fear and anger. It feels like it could be any one of us next. As one speaker at the vigil offers: “Brianna’s death was a tragedy, but not an isolated incident. We hope it will be the last, but history has told us that is not the case..”

Vigils were quick to be organised across the country following Brianna’s murder. Norwich Trans Pride organised our city’s vigil, giving space not to only to mourn together, but to make a statement of solidarity and love to young trans people in Norfolk. Starting with speeches from trans locals, the emotion and power with which they spoke moved many to tears, including the speakers themselves. “We shouldn’t have to keep doing this.” are the words that stuck out to me the most, coming from a speaker trying to compose herself enough to finish her speech. They punctuated the speeches with a heavy two minutes of silence, broken by a solemn but powerful chorus of ‘Singing for our Lives’. Despite the sadness, the message could not have been clearer to trans young people in Norwich: You are loved. You are valid. You are never alone.

A smaller, student-lead vigil in UEA’s Hive at 11am preceded the vigil at City Hall. Attendees took a moment of silence after a speech from LGBT+ Officer Erin Whitby to write powerful messages, wishes and calls to action on a display board made by the SU. This also gave the chance for students to walk together to the Norwich vigil, offering support to anyone who may have felt unsafe walking alone. The display is still in The Hive and available for students to add a note expressing their grief, should they want to express any upset towards this palpable loss in the trans community.