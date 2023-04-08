Norwich Theatre Royal: Kin Review

Upon sitting down to watch Kin at the Norwich Theatre Royal, I was rather open minded about what the next hour and a half might look like. We spectators were all ushered in. Directed to seats. The lights flickered and we were in the experience. The expressive nature of the performance was evident from the beginning and one could easily identify Gecko’s theatrical style in all its visual glory; vast musical booms echoed through the theatre, causing goosebumps to rise. It was a spectacle.

The central themes of migration, racism, empathy, and home are hard to miss. To start with, domestic scenes of community, laughter and love dominate the stage. It’s evocative. The audience is taken into a safe space, but this is set to change. A collective with the audience is formed, however this is torn apart by distressing scenes of unsympathetic border controls. Various nameless families have their relationships ripped apart due to associations of where one belongs and should remain. Director Amit Lahav, together with Gecko, aims to make us question ourselves, to ‘Look inwards and ask ‘Who am I, and where do I belong?’.

The stage is artistic in form and the way it is marshalled to have meaning. An ever-moving circle occupies the centre stage; a carousel which brings nothing but unpredictability and friction. This can only be seen as a deliberate choice made by Lahav, to utilise the very thing that holds his play and performers to also embody its message. As a viewer, you are emphatically encouraged and confronted with the cyclical nature of migration and the lack of empathy that comes along with it. No room is left for alternative opinion.

The soundtrack must be seen, and heard, as a point of focal interest. It holds an extreme weight of emotion. One can hear the joy, laughter, heartache, and desperation in every note; it brings the hairs on the back of your neck to attention. Like the stage, it holds the performance’s overarching message. The notion that at the heart of migration and the politics surrounding it, individuals bear the brunt of international discourses. The power and effect of separation is not to be underestimated. It leaves individuals with anger, sadness and responsibility that they did not ask for. The impact of war and prejudice is made explicit.

Leaving the theatre, there was less noise in comparison to when we all entered. A silence had fallen on us all. The weight of racism and the search for a home was felt by all.