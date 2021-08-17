Obituary for Richard Deswarte

The last paper was always reserved, even if no one said so. Between six-thirty and seven o’clock, under the occasional cover of darkness, a thin, smallish man with a rising forehead would walk across UEA’s square to the SU shop it complete what would be for any other person, afternoon tasks. He would go in, say a “hello” or “good evening” or some variant of in his warm Canadian twang (there is still some debate over this exact descriptor), and grab the last of the day’s papers with the curled edges just before they were to be thrown out. Old news was the best news, or at least preferable to the alternative. It was ritualistic. On his walk back to the office, he would catch the coming waves of students moving to and fro the bar or library. Here, he would stop, nod towards someone, and perhaps engage in a few minutes of delicate conversation with a student, offering gradual words of encouragement to them. It wouldn’t matter if it was after a trip to the SU, out of office hours, or between lectures. A few minutes were spared. Upon his return to the office, he would head back to his office. Only then, alone down the corridors of the history department, his dashing silhouette under officer light to the outside world, would the day’s work begin.

Richard Deswarte, Lecturer of Modern European History

In life Richard Deswarte was known for two things: starting late and finishing late. Like all great lifelong habits, this can be traced back to before he was born. 1965 was a maple year. The first nuclear reactor, SNAP-10A, was launched into space; Charlie Brown and the Peanuts appeared on the cover of TIME magazine; the first major student marches against the Vietnam War began. Naturally, Richard was three weeks late for all of these.

Three became something of a magic number. He wouldn’t learn to speak until the age by which most children began mastering the timeless skill of pushing parents into new emotional spectrums existing somewhere between regret and pride. Three minutes approximately to walk across the square from ARTS to the SU shop. Three seconds, if one was really trying, to complete an “oh-no”, the infamous strenuous push-up-star-jump exercise devised by Richard for his circuits exercise group, and of which he would do dozens during his lunch break. Three decades became the standard by which print t-shirts transitioned from on-trend to outdated to retro, creating an aesthetic that was effortlessly and authentically grunge, the pattern on the front well past faded. There was no impairment, of course. As wife Adri would note, “he was just taking his time,” as with all things that required care. That specific amount of time, however, came to be stretched, for Richard possessed that rare and inexplicable talent to transform time.

Twenty minutes became seven hundred and twenty, the task seemingly never-ending. They were never-ending, of course, because Richard possessed a character of kindness, collegiality, and dedication which he brought to every task he did. In his capacity as lecturer of European history, which he held since joining as a Ph.D. student twenty-five years ago, he was known for his attention when marking assessments, providing long epics of feedback that someone, somewhere may learn something. More than once, he gave over this talent to help some of the others in the school of history with their own marking, effortlessly and without asking for anything in return. In addition, in-between lectures of an hour of piece, he was known to stop and talk, here and there, to students and lecturers alike. To spend time with them discussing all manner of things for a few minutes at a time. This habit was not at all unusual, of course.

Richard’s life was one lived in minutes. In last minutes journeys to the shop, in completing deadlines to the end of reason. In taking the time to share some of his wife’s famous cakes with other’s in the department. Through the minutes spent drinking coffee (the strongest) amongst friends and racing to complete deadlines. Through marathon’s across the Netherlands or his local Oak Tree Circuits, through helping others complete deadlines, and through minutes shared and minutes spared. The minutes taken between great one-hour lectures, early nights, late nights, and the minutes lost.

Life is finite. It slips through our hands like water as quickly as life springs from the ground, made up from old habits, moments, slices of life that together become a totem of ineffable consequence and value. As an academic Richard was a firm believer that one should not be too concerned with titles. Those little squiggles do little to alter the climax of life’s rhapsody. It is through the small acts, moments, habits, that we endear ourselves to others. If life is made of these smaller moments and minutes, then the greatest visible expression was that held at the memorial for Richard on 26th July 2021.

Richard Deswarte, husband, brother, son, uncle, friend, lecturer in European history, enthusiastic ice-hocky player, fencer, Norwich city supporter, traveller, and international Canadian died on 17th July 2021. He is survived by the minutes he spent with us.

Richard Deswarte was – and only will be – the beating heart of the University of East Anglia, a man who cared deeply for his family, his friends, and his students. The Head of the School of History, Dr. Matthias Neumann, described him “as the epitome of kindness, collegiality, and dedication. Richard personified UEA at its very best.”

A donation page has been opened for those who would like to contribute to Mr. Deswarte’s charity of choice, the British Red Cross. Click here.