Arts Vote: 100% yes

Jess Barrett

Literature that was created centuries, even decades ago, is still politically and historically relevant as it reflects the society at the time and shows the reader how much modern society has developed.

Martha Griffiths

Pretending the past and it’s problems didn’t happen does not help moving on from them. Instead we have to recognise them as cultural moments which tell us about why things were the way they were and how we need to move forward.

Jack Oxford

Ignoring the past doesn’t benefit us, if anything it stops us from moving past it. How can we learn from our mistakes if we censor them? Literature that contains politically incorrect content should be viewed as we do all art: as a product of its time of creation.