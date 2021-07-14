Oldham Council leader Arooj Shah targeted in firebomb attack

The car of Arooj Shah, North of England’s first female Muslim council leader, was set ablaze by a firebomb on July 13 at 1:30am.

While she was unharmed by the explosion, the ferocity of the bomb was enough to damage a neighbouring property.

Elected only recently in May, Arooj Shah has since spoken about abuse she received from racists, misogynists, and Muslim traditionalists. She said: “I do feel like I have a huge duty to get it right because I want any Asian woman who’s looking at me and watched the b******t that I’ve gone through to feel like they can do it too.”

The Labour leader of Oldham Council has lived in England her whole life after her parents moved from Pakistan.

Jim McMahon, Labour (Co-op) MP for Oldham West and Royton, said: “”My solidarity with Coun Arooj Shah who has been targeted in such a cowardly way.” He added: “The full weight of the law must be seen to bring those accountable to book.”

Greater Manchester Police confirmed they are investigating the incident.