Oldham Council leader Arooj Shah targeted in firebomb attack
Image: Geograph
Breaking News, Main Stories, News

Oldham Council leader Arooj Shah targeted in firebomb attack

The car of Arooj Shah, North of England’s first female Muslim council leader, was set ablaze by a firebomb on July 13 at 1:30am.

While she was unharmed by the explosion, the ferocity of the bomb was enough to damage a neighbouring property.

Elected only recently in May, Arooj Shah has since spoken about abuse she received from racists, misogynists, and Muslim traditionalists. She said: “I do feel like I have a huge duty to get it right because I want any Asian woman who’s looking at me and watched the b******t that I’ve gone through to feel like they can do it too.”

The Labour leader of Oldham Council has lived in England her whole life after her parents moved from Pakistan.

Jim McMahon, Labour (Co-op) MP for Oldham West and Royton, said: “”My solidarity with Coun Arooj Shah who has been targeted in such a cowardly way.” He added: “The full weight of the law must be seen to bring those accountable to book.”

Greater Manchester Police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Follow Concrete on Instagram to stay up to date

14/07/2021

About Author

Jim Gell


You may also like

Image: Wikimedia Commons
Fire at Elephant and Castle
Photo: Wikipedia
The changing climate of sport: how the Australian wildfires have affected world sport
Photo: Concrete/ Henry Webb
Firefighters called to Norwich Market

What do you think?

Calendar
July 2021
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  
Latest Comments
About Us

The University of East Anglia’s official student newspaper. Concrete is in print and online.

If you would like to get in touch, email the Editor on Concrete.Editor@uea.ac.uk. Follow us at @ConcreteUEA.

Searching