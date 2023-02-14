One Girl after Sappho

“Like the wild hyacinth flower which on the hills is found,”
your scent confounds me, nectar sweet yet deadly,
meet me halfway, grow steady my dear
near thistle and vain narcissus,
mythos is merely a gnarly old tree,
bark still clean of thick sap,
I have an axe to make it bleed,
if only you’d let me pluck you
to wear you on my chest and
watch you wilt.
(my ephemeral love)
Your hand in mine
limbs intertwine
yours and mine so divinely merged
I can barely tell where you start and I begin
to understand
our elemental difference
you: a phosphorus night-light
sulphurically incinerated :me
invigorated by a thorough smothering,
friction burn incoming.
and darling,
I hold your hand in mine
(I’ll reattach it later, pinky promise.)
What do you think?