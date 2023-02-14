One Girl after Sappho
Image: Unsplash
Creative Writing

One Girl after Sappho

“Like the wild hyacinth flower which on the hills is found,”

your scent confounds me, nectar sweet yet deadly,
meet me halfway, grow steady my dear
near thistle and vain narcissus,  

mythos is merely a gnarly old tree,  

bark still clean of thick sap,
I have an axe to make it bleed,  

if only you’d let me pluck you
to wear you on my chest and
watch you wilt.  

(my ephemeral love)  

Your hand in mine  

limbs intertwine
yours and mine so divinely merged  

I can barely tell where you start and I begin

to understand
our elemental difference
you: a phosphorus night-light  

sulphurically incinerated :me  

invigorated by a thorough smothering,  

friction burn incoming.  

and darling,
I hold your hand in mine  

(I’ll reattach it later, pinky promise.)

Follow Concrete on Twitter to stay up to date

14/02/2023

About Author

Clara Comini



Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 11

Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 26

You may also like

Image: Unsplash
A sip, trip and a fall (into bed)
Image: Unsplash
THE PRINCESS’S WEAKNESS
Image: Unsplash
Finally – A Sapphic Love Story

What do you think?

Calendar
February 2023
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  
Latest Comments
About Us

The University of East Anglia’s official student newspaper. Concrete is in print and online.

If you would like to get in touch, email the Editor on L.Hargreaves@uea.ac.uk. Follow us at @ConcreteUEA.

Searching