One Girl after Sappho

“Like the wild hyacinth flower which on the hills is found,”

your scent confounds me, nectar sweet yet deadly,

meet me halfway, grow steady my dear

near thistle and vain narcissus,

mythos is merely a gnarly old tree,

bark still clean of thick sap,

I have an axe to make it bleed,

if only you’d let me pluck you

to wear you on my chest and

watch you wilt.

(my ephemeral love)

Your hand in mine

limbs intertwine

yours and mine so divinely merged

I can barely tell where you start and I begin

to understand

our elemental difference

you: a phosphorus night-light

sulphurically incinerated :me

invigorated by a thorough smothering,

friction burn incoming.

and darling,

I hold your hand in mine

(I’ll reattach it later, pinky promise.)