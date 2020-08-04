Outer Banks: Mystery and Drama

Outer Banks is one of Netflix’s top series at this time. Designed as a blend of dozens of 80s movies and TV shows, it is set in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The series follows an attractive teenage boy John B, who lives on his own. His dad has been “missing at sea” for nine months, and his uncle, who’s supposed to be his legal guardian, is out of the picture. We are introduced to his friends Kiara, Pope and JJ; their crew is known as the ‘Pogues’. They find themselves on a high-stakes treasure hunt, trying to discover the gold that John B’s father was searching for, in the aftermath of a hurricane at the start of the summer season.

There is death, corrupt cops, shady smugglers with guns, Department of Children and Family Services drama, and much more. We watch the relationship between the Pogues develop as they fight for each other, take a punch for each other, go to jail for each other and nearly risk death for each other.

This is what I like about the series: the underlying 80s references and the friendships that develop, but the series was difficult to get into at the beginning. The pacing was all over the place, and the story was sometimes hard to follow. Despite this, I do like the cliff-hanger we are left with at the end, as the audience wonders what is going to happen to John B and Sarah.

Overall, I would recommend the series to someone who enjoys a bit of mystery and drama. There are plans for a second season and it has been released that they are looking for extras. Outer Banks shows a successfully pulled off treasure hunt, but to get there, there is a lot of romance, character backstory, teen clique drama, and other themes such as drug usage. Personally, I would stick around for a few episodes as it does get more intense after the first five episodes.