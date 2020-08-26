Over 70 dead in Afghanistan flash floods

Rescue teams are conducting operations across northern and eastern Afghanistan after flash floods swept across the region, killing at least 70 people. The death toll is expected to rise as scores of people remain injured and missing.

Abdul Qasim Sangin, head of the Parwan provincial hospital, has confirmed children are amongst the dead and much of the injured are in critical condition.

Flash floods have occurred in the area after downpours of heavy seasonal rain. It is believed to have originated in the central part of Parwan before quickly ravishing homes and buildings, leaving many trapped in the rubble. The Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani, has sent aid to the area, with soldiers and rescue teams working together to help salvage those trapped in the wreckage.

The death toll currently stands at 72 with at least 90 people confirmed injured.

A spokesperson from the Disaster Management Ministry, Ahmad Tahzeem Azimi, has confirmed over houses have been destroyed in the province with over a thousand people being displaced in the province. He said: “along with rescuing people we are working to open the highways back to the traffic”. Azimi also confirmed multiple deaths and widespread damage in the regions of Nuristan, Kapisa, Panjshir and Paktia.

Scenes like these are not a new or strange phenomenon in Afghanistan. Every year the region is battered by torrential downpours which often lead to flash floods and multiple casualties. However, with the on-going coronavirus pandemic and spikes of violence due to United States –led peace talks, the war-torn country is struggling to prevent and economical crash. With the latest scenes causing widespread destruction, displacement and casualties, Afghanistan’s woes look set to only worsen.