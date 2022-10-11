The seasons have changed, and with the turning leaves come new challenges to overcome.

Not only will UEA’s newest students be feeling this wave of change, but returning students too. I have faced my own set of challenges over the past few weeks; from hospital trips and a life-changing diagnosis, to personal turmoil and tough modules.

It can be difficult to navigate how we get through times like these, everything feels new and yet you’re still the same you. As opposed to forcing ourselves to grow, here we have to allow our own feelings and mistakes. This ensures we face challenges head on, working directly through our issues as opposed to taking shortcuts or ignoring them altogether.

This is not to say it’s an easy road, in fact it is long and difficult- but I have found channelling my frustration into a creative passion can ease the struggle. You’ll find plenty of examples of this, and perhaps some inspiration, in Venue this issue.

In Concrete, you’ll find lots of new names as we’ve welcomed a host of talented writers to the team.

The media collective office space has been thriving this issue, with a renewed energy as Livewire trained their budding radio presenters and Concrete held their second lay-up week of the academic year. Our editors have once again done us proud with their dedication and passion, and we’ve had many a laugh.

The philosophy of overcoming is presented every day in the office, from overcoming technological challenges to learning from last issue’s missteps.

There is always time to start something new, and Concrete is no exception. The end of fresher’s week is not the end of fun.