Pakistan vs Australia: T20 World Cup Semi-final 2 review

Australia produced another Semi-final surprise to knock out the favourites and previously unbeaten Pakistan. Matthew Wade’s six-hitting frenzy in the penultimate over saw the Aussies over the line and they will face New Zealand in the final.

The second semi-final mirrored yesterday’s semi-final. Australia won the toss and chose to bowl, giving them the advantage. Pakistan then worked their way to a competitive score of 176. Australia started slowly and then exploded at the back end of the innings to win with an over to spare.

Pakistan have a very distinctive game plan that has served them so well in the tournament, they start slow but keep wickets in hand so they can set a base for powerful batters at the end. They have only lost two powerplay wickets in this tournament.

Their innings did this exactly, openers Azam and Rizwan made it to the end of the tenth over before they lost their first wicket at 71. When Fakhar Zaman began slowly, the momentum seemed to fall from the innings. Rizwan did end on 67 in the 18th over.

Zaman made amends for his slow start on the other hand and went crazy. He hit four sixes and took down Hazlewood who went for a disappointing 49 runs in his four overs. Cummins was magnificent in the 19th over to only go for three runs but Mitchell Starc’s last over went for 15 runs. At this stage, Pakistan and their vibrant support in the stadium believed it was enough.

The noise in the ground only increased as Pakistan began well. Arguably the best bowler of this World Cup, Shaheen Shah Afridi, produced an over for the ages. Going for just one run and getting the wicket of Aaron Finch, with an inswinger.

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh put on 51 runs for their partnership. Warner especially, who ended on 49, looked back to his best and was on his way to dragging his team across the line.

Warner’s dismissal was baffling, all indications were that he edged it behind as he walked off but replays showed he was a good distance from the bowl. It only added to the age-old cricket debate on whether batsmen know whether they hit it or not.

Steve Smith (5) never looked comfortable as he was out just before the Warner wicket. When Maxwell then departed to the impressive Shadab Khan (4-26), all hope for Australia looked lost.

The only remaining hope was the composition of Australia’s lineup which includes an extra batter, a plan which had already got them across the line against South Africa in the opening game of the tournament. The very same partnership of Wade and Stoinis, who beat South Africa, combined again and settled into their work. Stoinis did well to find the boundary regularly and kept the score in check, his 40* off 31 was an extremely valuable innings for his team.

As the 19th over began, 22 needed from the last two. Hassan Ali dropped a match-defining catch on the boundary which would have seen the end of Wade.

Wade proved this was to be a costly mistake. In much the same way as Daryl Mitchell did last night, he stole the show. He got down on one knee to ramp the returning Afridi for six, then smashed him over mid wicket and hit the winning runs by once again taking an attempted yorker and ramping it over the keeper for three consecutive sixes. All this against one of the best death bowlers in the world.

Australia celebrated setting up a final against New Zealand. One that looked extremely unlikely a matter of days ago.

Pakistan and their supporters were distraught and the stadium seemed to be completely quiet. It would be easy to look at the sloppiness, death bowling and the dropped catch as to why they lost today.

This would take away from the achievement of Australia, however, who were excellent in finishing the game off and sometimes T20 cricket is based entirely on a matter of moments. As Micheal Atherton said after the game, “the bookies favourite has never won a T20 World Cup”. This is indicative of the format but also the unpredictability of knockout cricket.

Pakistan have been a credit to the tournament, they went through a change of squad and coaching staff in the lead up to the tournament. There weren’t many expectations but they defied any doubters and qualified at the expense of India. They are likely to experience some sort of transition in the coming years as their aging middle order moves on but this team will be proud of their achievements in this tournament.

Australia face their great rivals New Zealand on Sunday and the game is too tight to call. What you know for sure is it promises to be thoroughly entertaining.

Pakistan: 176-4 20 overs (Rizwan 67, Zaman 55*. Zampa 1-22)

Australia: 177-5 19 overs (Warner 49, Wade 41(17). Shadab 4-26)

Concrete’s bowler of the match: Shadab Khan

Concrete’s batter of the match: Matthew Wade

Pakistan’s player of the tournament: Babar Azam (who finished as the highest run scorer in the tournament)