Plymouth shooting leaves six dead
Image: Wikimedia Commons
Plymouth shooting leaves six dead

A serious shooting in Plymouth has led to a “number of fatalities”, according to local police. In a statement, they said: “Police were called to a serious firearms incident in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of Plymouth at around 6.10pm last night [Thursday 12 August].”

According to eyewitness reports, ‘loud bangs’ and ‘gunshots’ were heard before emergency services attended the scene. This morning, the man was identified as 22 year old Jake Davison, an apprentice crane operator, who killed five people, including a young girl, in just six minutes, before turning the gun on himself.

Plymouth Moor MP, John Mercer, confirmed that the incident was “not terror related” and the suspect was not wanted for other offences. In a series of unverified images online, multiple air ambulances can be seen surrounding the area in Plymouth while two were filmed taking off from a field in Keyham.

Tweeting last night, the Home Secretary, Priti Pattel confirmed that she has “spoken to the Chief Constable“, urging “everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs.” Meanwhile, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, Luke Pollard, described the situation as “a very grim day for our city and our community.”

Davison’s obsession with weapons was made apparent in a series of since-deleted YouTube videos by the gunman. In his final video, Davison said he likes to think “I am the Terminator or something and despite reaching almost total system failure, he keeps trying to accomplish his mission.”

13/08/2021

Sam Gordon Webb



