PM Announces New Coronavirus Measures from Thursday

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new measures that will apply to the whole of England, expected to last for four weeks starting on Thursday.

According to the measures, people in England will be told to stay at home, with all hospitality and non essential shots set to close. However schools, universities and nurseries will remain open for the duration of the lockdown – expected to last until December 2 – with the prime minister telling reporters that “ school is the best place for our children to be”.

Documents obtained by the BBC – part of a presentation by the government’s pandemic modelling group SPI-M – suggest that the UK death toll could exceed first wave figures, unless action is taken to prevent widespread infection. The Government’s Chief Scientific Advisor told reporters that the death toll could be “twice as bad or worse than the first wave”.

The Government had been under increasing pressure to introduce a short ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown, however scientific advisors now believe that a longer national lockdown is needed to help bring the reproduction value back to below one. Meanwhile figures from the Office of National Statistics show one in 96 people in England are estimated to have coronavirus, according to latest infection data.