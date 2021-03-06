Pokémon Announcement

It gets to a point where you have been asking for something for so long that you’re surprised when you actually get it.

Pokémon fans began begging for a remake of the popular Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl basically as soon as they came out, and every announcement from Nintendo about the series was preceded by a slew of memes and images, such as: “fingers crossed they announce the Diamond and Pearl remakes!” and “already feeling disappointed at the lack of Diamond and Pearl remakes!”

Despite this, we assumed we would be getting them eventually, as the Pokémon remakes re-envision each generation. However, it was still a welcome surprise when Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were announced at the recent Pokémon Direct! I’m not totally sold on the chibi-esque style these games will take, especially because I liked the vibe of the most recent additions, Pokémon Sword and Shield, but I will absolutely be playing them when they are released later this year.

But Game Freak, who produces the franchise, was not content to tick just one thing off every Pokémon fan’s list of dream titles. They also announced Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which – despite some mixed-looking previews of gameplay footage – is, on paper, the kind of Pokémon game every fan has been wanting for years but genuinely never thought we’d get: an open world Pokémon adventure.

Set in a feudal Japan-inspired version of Sinnoh, the setting of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl (and their remakes), the game will see you venturing out into an unexplored world to help put together the first Sinnoh Pokedex. This is the kind of Pokémon game that people would post mock-ups of online, to plenty of attention but also the general agreement that Game Freak would never make a game like it. We were fools, it seems.

Disregarding any apprehensions I have about the visuals, I am beyond excited and the announcements have me buzzing, so I’ll be pre-ordering these two games for my Switch as soon as I can!