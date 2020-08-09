Police shut down Norfolk rave
Photo: Geograph Britain and Ireland
EDP reports of police trying to halt a rave near Hilborough, 25.4 miles west-southwest of Norwich.

Police operations are currently in motion in order to shut down the rave taking in some woodlands by the A1065 south of the parish.

According to locals the rave started late night Saturday 8th, participants had parked around a local pub (The Swan) and asked by the staff to leave.  

Officers have advised drivers to avoid the area as their presence has unfortunately resulted in traffic, this is due to the police setting up checks while trying to peacefully end the event.

Drivers reported having to avoid attendees as they carelessly crossed the road.

