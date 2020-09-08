Preview: Wild Fields, Norfolk’s first socially distanced festival

This weekend, the Norfolk Showground will be hosting Wild Fields, this year’s incarnation of 2019’s Wild Paths. It’s described as the region’s first ‘socially distanced’ festival, with help from Summertime Social, the Showground, and Norwich City Council to ensure safety. Guests are assigned a 3m by 3m ‘pod’ for the festival which can contain a maximum of six attendees.

Created by Benjamin Street, the festival features an impressive line-up despite COVID restrictions, including indie rock band Gengahr and alternative/indie band Another Sky on Saturday, and jazz band KOKOROKO and singer Jordan Mackampa on Sunday, amongst many others that you can see here. As well as those acts, Gail will feature on Saturday and Kitty Perrin will feature on Sunday, both being UEA students.

Poster art: @jackaamesdesign (Jack Ames)

In addition to the live music there will be paid food stalls at the festival, including Global Kitchen, Lono Espresso and The Hen House.

Tickets are on sale for Wild Fields here, alongside all information regarding the full line-up and COVID guidelines for the festival. The festival can also be found on Facebook here. Links have been provided for artists mentioned.

(Featured image credited to @gooding.photo (Andrew Gooding))