PRIMAL SCREAM DIXIE NARCO 30 YEARS ON

Primal Scream’s Dixie Narco EP was released in 1992 and remains a little-known gem to this day. Although most of us will have come across an indie soft-boy (or possibly a middle-aged dad) wearing a Screamadelica shirt in our time, the Dixie Narco EP has stayed well clear of the limelight.

We already knew Moving on Up, from Screamadelica, and this is the track which earned Concrete’s description as “joyful” thirty years ago. But it’s the following tracks which earned this EP a special place in Scream fans’ hearts. Stone My Soul, and Carry Me Home, bring a chilled out, ballad-esque vibe to the EP, the latter of which was originally written by Dennis Wilson for The Beach Boys.

It’s the final track, the ten-minute long epic Screamadelica which makes this EP really worth a listen 30 years later. Continuing the experimental blend of acid house and country blues, it’s a pleasure to step back in time and see where the disco beats of Gonzo’s Tearoom originated.