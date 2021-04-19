Prince Philip buried in Windsor Castle
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
News

Prince Philip buried in Windsor Castle

Following his death on 9th April, Prince Philip’s funeral took place on Saturday on the grounds of Windsor Castle in St George’s chapel.

Now laying in Windsor Castle’s inner hall, his body was moved from the private chapel to Windsor Castle’s State Entrance to be carried to St George’s chapel on top of a modified Land Rover Philip helped design.

Joined by his wife Queen Elizabeth II, his three sons Prince Charles, Edward and Andrew, his only daughter Princess Anne, two of his daughters-in-law Camilla, Sophie and Kate, and his two grandsons Harry and William, among others.

Coverage included a full military procession with soldiers serving as pallbearers, royals accompanying the coffin, and the Archbishop of Canterbury eulogizing Prince Philip’s life and accomplishments prior to choirs singing hymns.

The funeral was viewed by 13.6 million in the UK alone, with 7.5 million global viewers by the following morning, making Prince Philip’s funeral the most widely watched royal funeral in history.

Follow Concrete on Twitter to stay up to date

Like Concrete on Facebook to stay up to date

Follow Concrete on Instagram to stay up to date

19/04/2021

About Author

Avatar

Jim Gell


You may also like

Photo: Pexels, pixabay
Death or Resurgence? What art has been and will become in the wake of COVID-19
Photo: Wikimedia Commons, I, Sailko / Public domain
The Death of Cinema?
Photo: pixabay
New York state coronavirus figures overtake any single country as mass graves appear

What do you think?

Calendar
April 2021
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
Latest Comments
About Us

The University of East Anglia’s official student newspaper. Concrete is in print and online.

If you would like to get in touch, email the Editor on Concrete.Editor@uea.ac.uk. Follow us at @ConcreteUEA.

Searching