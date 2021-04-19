Prince Philip buried in Windsor Castle

Following his death on 9th April, Prince Philip’s funeral took place on Saturday on the grounds of Windsor Castle in St George’s chapel.

Now laying in Windsor Castle’s inner hall, his body was moved from the private chapel to Windsor Castle’s State Entrance to be carried to St George’s chapel on top of a modified Land Rover Philip helped design.

Joined by his wife Queen Elizabeth II, his three sons Prince Charles, Edward and Andrew, his only daughter Princess Anne, two of his daughters-in-law Camilla, Sophie and Kate, and his two grandsons Harry and William, among others.

Coverage included a full military procession with soldiers serving as pallbearers, royals accompanying the coffin, and the Archbishop of Canterbury eulogizing Prince Philip’s life and accomplishments prior to choirs singing hymns.

The funeral was viewed by 13.6 million in the UK alone, with 7.5 million global viewers by the following morning, making Prince Philip’s funeral the most widely watched royal funeral in history.