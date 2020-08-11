Protests across Belarus following election fraud allegations

Protesters have taken to the streets across Belarus following a controversial election result on Sunday. The presidential election saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko receive around 80% of all votes, however this has been disputed by rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who said:

“I will believe my own eyes – the majority was for us… The authorities should think about how to peacefully hand over power to us… I consider myself the winner of this election.”

Her statements follow allegations of electoral fraud, in favour of Lukashenko, who has held the role for 26 years. In the build-up to the election, Tikhanovskaya’s rallies attracted crowds of over 60,000. There has also long been opposition to Lukashenko, who has been called “Europe’s last dictator”, particularly in the capital of Minsk. This culminated in large protests on Sunday evening, both in Minsk and many other cities across the country.

Around 3000 protesters were arrested and detained on Sunday night, with police using violet tactics to control the demonstrations. Water cannons, flash grenades, and rubber bullets were all used. There is also footage of a police truck driving into a crowd of protesters. Tikhanovskaya has not attended the protests, and her team has released a statement saying that doing so may cause “provocations”.

Lukashenko has supported the shutdown of any demonstrations by police and called the protesters “sheep”, controlled by the UK, Poland, and the Czech Republic. Adding to this he said: “I warned that there wouldn’t be a maidan, however much some people want that… People need to settle down, calm down.” This statement is in reference to a successful uprising against a pro-Kremlin leader in Ukraine in 2014. Lukashenko’s win has been endorsed by both Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

David Marples, an expert on Belarus and professor at the Univerity of Alberta, said of Sunday’s events:

“It’s certainly the biggest protest I’ve ever seen in Belarus since Lukashenko came to power… In terms of the elections that Lukashenko’s held, there’s been nothing like it. It seems to me that the whole country really is in favour of change.”

Protesters have also called for a strike to begin this week, following the government’s lack of response to the allegations, however Lukashenka seems reluctant to call for a recount.