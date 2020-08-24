Protests in Wisconsin as Black man shot seven times by police

Protests have erupted in Wisconsin after a Black man, identified by Wisconsin state governor as Jacob Blake, was shot multiple times in the back by police.

It is understood the victim remains in a serious condition in hospital.

In video footage of the incident, currently circulating social media, Mr Blake does not appear to be carrying a weapon, and is seen walking towards a car followed by two police officers with their guns drawn.

As Mr Blake opens the car door, he is shot in the back by one of the officers. Benjamin Crump, the lawyer representing George Floyd’s family, said that Jacob Blake’s three sons were in the car at the time of the shootings.

The police stated that they had been called to a domestic incident at 5.11pm yesterday evening but gave no further details as to the circumstances that led up to the event. It has since been revealed that the two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

A curfew in the city of Kenosha, where the shooting took place, has been imposed on account of the large protests that took place hours after the incident. Outside the police station, protestors faced off with officers dressed in riot gear, and holding plastic shields and batons.

Wisconsin state governor, Tony Evers, released a statement on social media saying: “While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country”.

He went on to add: “We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for black lives in our country”.