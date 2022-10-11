Pumpkin spice and seminars
Image: Unsplash
Deputy Editors' Column

Pumpkin spice and seminars

October brings a lot of things. Pumpkin spiced lattes, an unfortunate spattering of colds and a new issue of Concrete! After the whirlwind of our first in-print issue, I thought I had enough time to relax and recoup myself, and all of a sudden another issue is greeting us again. I’m not fully settled into a new routine yet, and I’m sure that you have a similar feeling. The excitement of welcome week is winding down, but lectures, seminars and assignments are sweeping you off your feet. It’s a strange feeling, and it can throw you off, but soon all of these new experiences will become routine. Give yourself time.

I find that what can help is having things that ground you. There will be a favourite TV programme (mine is Bake Off), a favourite drink (hot chocolate) or even revisiting an old book to give you a bit of comfort. Don’t forget about the people that surround you, and the world you can make for yourself here at UEA. One of the articles I’ve written in this issue centres around the activities taking place this semester. There’s an array of things one can do when things seem overwhelming.

In this issue, I had the honour of interviewing Michael Gyapong, the treasurer of Norfolk’s Black History Month Committee. Having been in Norwich for a while now, I was interested to see what was being done outside of UEA to celebrate Black History Month. There’s an array of activities happening around Norwich and Norfolk, which I thought was important to highlight. In our interview we cover the importance of equality for all. I hope that all of you who read it take the chance to see how Norwich and Norfolk celebrate Black History Month outside of our UEA walls.

With that, pull up a chair, get something warm to drink, and enjoy.

11/10/2022

About Author

Badriya Abdullah



