Queen tests positive for Coronavirus

Buckingham Palace has issued a statement confirming that Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for Covid-19. It comes after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla both also tested positive for the virus last week. The statement confirms Her Majesty has been experiencing “mild, cold-like symptoms” and will continue to receive relevant medical care through the coming days, and will follow the current guidance concerning isolation.

The announcement comes as the legal requirement for self-isolation is due to be dropped by the Government, and it is also expected that community PCR testing will be reduced. There has been no formal announcement on plans to reduce availability of lateral flow tests, however it is widely rumoured that this is being considered in Downing Street.

The Queen, aged 95, is believed to have had all necessary doses of the Coronavirus vaccine, after receiving her first jab in January 2021. Her health has, however, been of increasing concern over the last few months, and she has reduced her workload to ‘light duties’ following a hospital stay in October of last year. She has also been seen using mobility aids, such as a cane, more regularly through the last few months.