Robert Pattinson dazzled our screens (quite literally) in 2008 with the adaptation of teen hit Twilight, which would go on to produce four more films in the same series and spark Patz’s well-known embarrassment and public hatred for the films. His scruffy hair and gruff demeanour bewitched coming of age kids and bemused their parents. Team Edward or Team Jacob? It didn’t matter because Pattinson had officially made it on the scene.



Of course, he’d previously starred in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, but it wasn’t until Twilight, that his fan base blew up. So how? How did Pattinson escape the teen fantasy series for films such as The Lighthouse and now the upcoming Batman reboot? We can’t forget his inevitable foray into romance such as Water for Elephants and the heart-breaking Remember Me. Pattinson’s ability to be so self-deprecating is most likely what makes him so popular (as well as his handsome looks). The people love to see him hate.



Any simple google search will bring you tonnes of Pattinson articles condensing and combining his seemingly weird approach to interviews. He’s not quiet on his hatred for the Twilight films, calling the series “Weird” when interviewed by Variety. His obvious self-hatred is relatable to us all. Who doesn’t hate themselves at least once whilst studying for a degree? In a Guardian article, Pattinson calls himself his worst critic, adding that if Batman fails he’d quite happily continue to do art-house films like The Lighthouse.



Ultimately, Pattinson hasn’t and will never escape his Twilight roots (and why should he want to? It’s the greatest film series ever to be made. Have you heard the soundtrack?). The Lighthouse cost 4 million to make. Twilight? 37 million. So, has Pattinson played us all by moving to modest art-house? One could suggest the lad is expressing his creativity, taking his tousled hair and dark humour with him. But – with the Batman reboot looming, has he really traded in the sellout sagas? As far as I’m concerned, it may be more well liked but it’s still vampires and bats.

