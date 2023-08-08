In the age of social media, books are often a popular ‘accessory’ on celebrities and influencer’s platforms. However, if reading becomes more for the aesthetics, how can we rely on TikTok trends and recommendations to shape our attitudes towards books and reading in general?

Sub-cultures such as ‘Dark Academia’ are a notable manifestation of this. As an aesthetic, Dark Academia can often be a helpful tool to encourage studying and focus. Many students find solace in romanticising their workload as a method of stress relief, in much the same way any set-dressing could be proved to enhance an individual’s focus. Simultaneously, Dark Academia has been equally well documented in the glamorisation of unhealthy behaviour and its insistence on prioritising the scholarly pursuit over personal health. Ideologies that are visible in the modern climate of social media. On platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, there is an overwhelming focus on recommendations and reviews in the world of ‘the reading aesthetic’, with people flashing thoroughly annotated paperbacks and attractive special editions. Rarely is there an engagement with the text itself, beyond listing palatable selling points or displaying clickbait quotes. In a society fuelled by competition and consumption, there is an evident lack of real consciousness around the texts constantly flaunted as essential reading.

It is additionally worth noting that the majority of people interacting and participating in the values of Dark Academia often put specific emphasis on bleak, trauma-heavy tomes (A Little Life and The Secret History are notable culprits), but rarely provide meaningful discussion alongside them. There is no doubt that people are analysing and appreciating the books they pledge their allegiance to in their own time, yet the overall stress put upon recommendations can lead to an enormous emphasis on toxic productivity. With only so many years in one’s life, the pressure to consume books is an easy one to understand; there will never be enough time to read every book ever written. That in itself is a daunting idea, not to mention the sheer scope of material provided by the modern world, constantly updating, adapting, and producing. There is too much to digest, all the time, with every new upload spewing more and more endless instructions on what to read and how it will help you feel represented, decolonise your mindset, engage with new ideas, heal your mental wounds, create new ones, help you articulate or help you destroy any notion you come across. It’s overwhelming, especially with the tendency of content creators to input demoralising language, which boils down to “you’re a bad person if you don’t read this immediately”.

Nevertheless, this pressure to constantly consume is easy to see the other side of; you will never read as much as you want to. As many a seminal Dark Academia text can highlight, chasing after the unattainable in the form of a checked-off To Be Read list or a completed reading goal can only lead to a downfall, such as mental burnout and consequential reading slumps. My main gripe with the contemporary culture of reading is the lack of collaboration involved with it. There is much fun to be had in discussing stories, after all, fictional works establishing connections is a ritual shared by most of humanity. Civilisations were built and broken on the backs of shared ideas, religions spread and wiped out, and trends sparked and ignited in the dark, lonely stretch of the 2020 pandemic.

Reading is an endangered act in a world thriving on ignorance, and the constant pressure to stack up the highest shelf of (un)finished books does nothing to help its plight. Reading is not a race, nor a chore, nor an indicator of intellectual depth. It is only enjoyable if you let yourself enjoy it, and engage with the words on the page instead of the success of a closed cover.