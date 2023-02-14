Realness and Romance – Exploring our obsession with reality TV dating shows

I am a self-professed reality television junkie. I have seen every episode of The Real Housewives of Cheshire. I can recite different scenes from Celebrity Big Brother. But there’s something about reality romance shows that fuels a collective obsession. Love Island has just returned for its ninth series, First Dates has a primetime slot, and Married at First Sight had record viewing figures last year. What does it say for our collective psyche that we love reality dating shows? What’s so fascinating to us about watching people stumble through the awkward flirting and hand-holding stage?

I think there’s two parts to this. Firstly, the lack of competition. Sure, on Love Island, there is a competitive element to try and win £50,000 for the first-place couple, and I don’t doubt the inevitable six-figure deal with Oh Polly or Pretty Little Thing is a nice bonus. But sometimes, the couples who stick together, even if they don’t win, make for the most compelling storylines. It’s the journey they took to get there, watching them fall in love (albeit in a very strange environment) that gets us invested. The couples I’ve been invested in have been the ones where we’ve got to watch their relationship bloom even if there’s been other clear frontrunners for the prize money.

Secondly, humanity. Everyone remembers their first date, their first kiss, and the first time they said “I love you” to someone. When we’re watching First Dates or The Millionaire Matchmaker, you’re seeing snippets of people’s first dates. Sometimes it’s the disastrous ones that stick in our minds, where someone completely puts their foot in it, and you’re curled up yelling “NO!”. But watching people get butterflies, desperately trying to make a good impression, and then developing a little crush – there’s something about it that fills my heart.

Love is something we all want and deserve – and getting a little taste of people finding love gives you a little glow. I love love, and I truly believe it makes the world go round. So, seeing people perhaps starting their own great love story is something I’ll continue to watch forever.