Refugee charity ‘RefugEase’ providing aid directly at the Ukrainian border

The Kent-based charity, RefugEase, has set up a network providing aid directly to people at the Ukrainian border.

RefugEase was founded in 2015 by Valentina who set up a Facebook page in an urgent attempt to gather aid for refugees in Europe. With her page attracting thousands of individuals who can donate specified items, she has since dedicated herself to helping war-torn countries across the globe, mainly delivering aid donated in the U.K.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, RefugEase have now launched a ‘Ukraine Emergency Fund’ for which they’re appealing for donations. The charity is also using e-commerce to quickly supply aid to those in need. Aid items can be purchased on their website and are then bought locally, saving on time and transportation costs. RefugEase have also created an emergency fund to help with transportation and logistics costs in Hungary and Poland.

Over the past 18 months, the charity has opened several vintage shops used to fund their work, along with generous donations. This online aid shop aims to streamline aid delivery operations and ultimately help more people whilst supporting local economies.

The founder, Valentina, has said: “Traditionally, the charity has focused on collecting aid locally and then shipping it abroad. However, last year, Brexit and Covid-19 made our deliveries much harder and more expensive to organise. We decided to set up a network which allows people to purchase aid items online. The items are then purchased and distributed directly in each country.”

Family food parcels, hygiene packs and medical kits are currently most needed, although items listed online will change as the crisis persists.

The charity’s partners communicate which items are urgently required, and these are added to the online store for people to donate by making a purchase. This saves RefugEase time and money by cutting out shipping costs from the U.K. and allows items to be better tailored to people’s needs as the crisis develops.

Since the online shop opened in 2019, it’s been busy with ‘orders’ and has proved a great success, having provided aid directly to refugees in France, Greece, Turkey, Jordan and Syria.

“So far, more than 368,000 women and children have already crossed the border from Ukraine into neighbouring countries such as Poland and Hungary, but this is just the beginning. Many more thousands, even millions will become refugees as the situation continues to worsen.

Our first aim is to raise enough to purchase a truck in Hungary which will be used to make our daily aid deliveries. As the crisis develops, the emergency fund will also act as a ring-fenced pot to support future projects for Ukrainians as and when they arise.”

Readers can purchase aid directly for Ukrainian refugees here. Donations can be made to the Ukraine Emergency Fund here, and to find out more, please visit www.refugease.org/how-to-help-ukraine