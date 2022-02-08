Remembering Norwich’s Cinemas

As residents of Norwich today, we know of the Vue cinema in Castle Meadow, the ODEON at Riverside, and Cinema City on St Andrews Street. Norwich has a rich history of independently run cinemas, unfortunately most of which are lost to time. While Norwich didn’t have a cinema on every street corner, it was once comparatively as full of cinemas as its pubs and churches. Commemorating Concrete’s anniversary, it’s interesting to think of the cinemas that UEA students like us could have visited 30 years ago.

A famous cinema amongst locals was the Noverre Cinema, which opened in 1950. This beautiful, historic building still stands as a part of the Assembly House on Theatre Street. As well as having extra leg room space, it was famed for its unique screenings and not showing adverts before the film. [LP2] It’s most popular viewing, Cabaret, [LP3] was shown 11 times. The Noverre was a Norwich treasure that unfortunately closed in 1992 due to failing ticket sales.

The ABC cinema on Prince of Wales Road was Norwich’s longest running cinema. It opened in 1923 and was popular with children for its Saturday morning showings of the Batman serials and films. It closed in the late 90s and reopened in 2003 as a nightclub, in 2020, it started being converted into flats and offices. It makes you wonder what it would be like to live in this building now, so rich with its history and fond memories .

A personal favourite cinema of mine is Cinema City. Operating as a cinema since 1978, it shows a range of films from the box office hits to more low-key, independent films . The Grade I listed building, Suckling House, used to be home to the Suckling[LP10] family in the mid 16h Century. After falling into disrepair, the building was purchased by Ethel Mary and Helen Caroline Colman in 1923, who restored the building and added a cinema projector for public use. In 1978 it officially became a single-screen cinema and new home for the Norfolk and Norwich Film community. Funded by the Arts Council grant, the arts house underwent refurbishment in 2007 and gained two more screens, giving us the Cinema City we know and love today .

It’s a shame that a city once filled with unique spaces to enjoy films now only has a few cinemas owned by multinational corporations – even Cinema City is a Picturehouse chain owned by Cineworld. It’s also difficult to ignore the impact of streaming services on the cinema industry, as it’s easier and cheaper to watch films in the comfort of one’s own home. However, the cinema is a fun and immersive experience, and we should certainly cherish the ones that remain in Norwich today.